Hot property: Cool contemporary home in Annapolis hits the market for a chill $1.1 million

131 Archwood Avenue in Annapolis, Md has an outdoor porch with a swing, a paved patio and a large screened porch. (TruPlace)

Address/Location: 131 Archwood Ave., Annapolis

List price: $1,145,000

Year built: 1959

Real Estate Agent: Malina Koerschner of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $730,000 on June 28, 2019

Property size: 3,130 square feet with three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a finished workshop and an electric vehicle charging station on .21 acres of land

Unique features: This multi-level contemporary has a cool, mid-century vibe from the long, concrete built-in planter stretching in front of the home to the rows of ceiling windows. A wide-open floor plan and vaulted ceilings impose few walls or other obstacles to interfere with the light. There is a floating staircase with stairs shaped like flying saucers, and the main bathroom is anchored by floating cabinets, a walk-in-shower and gray stone floors that continue halfway up the walls.

131 Archwood Avenue in Annapolis, Md is a renovated contemporary Murray Hill home. This is the main level kitchen. (TruPlace)

The kitchen features a jumbo-sized stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and a central island that doubles as a breakfast bar and food preparation area. Midway between the kitchen and dining room is a built-in bar with its own wine refrigerator and sink.

The home includes a geothermal heating and cooling system, a tankless water heater and hook-ups on two floors for washing machines and dryers.

But this sleek contemporary takes pains to incorporate some traditional comforts. There’s an outdoor porch with a swing, a paved patio and a large screened porch with ample room for fresh air dining. A separate shed with electricity makes an ideal workshop. Parking is provided on two driveways, including one with an electric vehicle charging station.

The landscaped backyard includes a waterfall pond, raised garden beds, and a level lawn that the current owners are using as a children’s playground.

While this house isn’t on the water, the water isn’t far away. Amos Garrett Park is in the next block and has a pier for kayaks and paddle boats, while several pocket parks within three blocks of this home provide access to Spa Creek.

