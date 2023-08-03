Hot property: Essex home has views of Sue Creek, a pier and boat lift for $999,000

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

846 Sue Grove Rd., located in Essex, Maryland, has views of Sue Creek and two nearby yacht club. (Courtesy of RE/MAX Realty Services)

Address: 846 Sue Grove Rd., Essex

List Price: $999,000

Year built: 1986

Real estate agent: Frances McGlaughlin of RE/MAX Realty Services

Last sold price/date: For $830,000 on July 25, 2022

Property size: 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, plus a pier with a boat lift on 0.36 acres.

Unique features: This house provides gorgeous views of Sue Creek and of two nearby yacht clubs and opens onto a spacious sweep of lawn that is ideal for gardening and outdoor entertaining. The new owners can stroll down to the waterfront on the new walkway and out onto the pier, which is equipped with a boat lift with a 10,000-pound capacity. It’s just a short boat ride on Sue Creek to the Middle River, and from there, onto Chesapeake Bay.

New residents and their guests also will enjoy relaxing and taking in the water views from the wide, fenced veranda that runs the entire length of the house, sheltered by a roof supported by six pillars.

846 Sue Grove Rd., located in Essex, Maryland, is a 2800 square feet home with views of Sue Creek. (Courtesy of RE/MAX Realty Services)

But if the exterior conveys an air of gracious ease, the interior is all about modern design. The open floor plan emphasizes the architecture with a dramatic black and white color scheme and floating wood and metal staircase. Oversized windows that run nearly floor to ceiling make the most of the views.

A three-walled sitting area off the great room provides a more sheltered spot, with a fireplace for warmth and coziness.

The kitchen has custom cabinets painted cobalt blue, which provides a pop of energy. In addition, the kitchen has open shelving, black stainless steel appliances (including a second refrigerator/freezer), and a large central island clad in a black waterfall quartz design.

And everyone will want to congregate in the upper-level all-season room, with its two walls of windows providing panoramic water views.