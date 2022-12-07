Hot property: Annapolis home with Old World touches plus water views for $3.3 million

75 Charles St. in Annapolis, Maryland overlooks the Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park and has water views of Spa Creek. (TruPlace Photography)

Address: 75 Charles St., Annapolis

List price: $3.3 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2006

Real Estate Agent: Brian Wills of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: $2.3 million on Jan. 15, 2019

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

Property size: 5,043 square feet with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, plus a detached two-car garage with an upper level guest suite

Unique features: The large blue frame house on a corner lot in the Acton’s Landing community overlooks Spa Creek and the adjoining waterfront park. Water views can be enjoyed from indoor rooms on that side of the house, from the first-floor porch and from second-floor balconies.

Though the home was built in 2006, it makes a nod to the city’s past with graceful period touches, from stained glass windows in the foyer to hardwood floors, decorative ceiling moldings and handcrafted millwork.

The house at 75 Charles St. in Annapolis features an open floor plan and custom millwork. (TruPlace Photography)

A recent remodel features an open-concept floor plan, 9-foot ceilings and a family room with a built-in entertainment system. The kitchen includes new built-in stainless steel appliances, a six-burner Wolf range and a central island large enough to seat six.

The master bedroom has a bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower and its own private balcony with water views. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor share a balcony overlooking the park.

This house comes with a detached two-car garage — a rarity in downtown Annapolis — that includes an upper-level guest suite accessed through a separate entrance. There’s a large fenced in outdoor patio for al fresco dining and an underground sprinkler watering system.

This home is an easy walk to such iconic attractions as the Maryland State House, the city docks and the U.S. Naval Academy.