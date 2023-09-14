Hot property: Fully renovated arts and crafts-style home in Baltimore lists for $925,000

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Address: 731 Saint Johns Road, Baltimore 21210

List price: $925,000

Year built: 1900; renovated from the foundation in 2023

Real estate agent: Tim Hersh, RE/MAX Components

Last sold price/date: $196,500 on Dec. 14, 2021

Property size: This 2,960-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths on 0.15 acres. An off-street pad offers three parking spaces.

Unique features: Sometimes an original requires an overhaul. And that’s what happened when Tim Hersh, a real estate agent and property manager based in Baltimore, acquired this century-old home on a corner lot just east of Roland Avenue at auction in late 2022.

“The house needed a complete renovation and it was literally stripped down to the studs,” Hersh said, describing bowed floors and sagging walls that were that way in part due to the home’s original “balloon-built and very old style of construction.”

Over eight months, Hersh and his contractors pursued their goal of returning the house “to its former glory while making it economically feasible” for the market. That meant adding more bedrooms and bathrooms, enough to suit a growing family. “We did not change the footprint of the house at all,” Hersh said. “We kept the original A-frame line to show who it always was.”

731 Saint Johns Road, located in Roland Park, is a renovated arts and crafts style home. (Brickstreet Property Management)

The home’s interior grew from 1,565 square feet to over 2,900 on four finished levels, all while keeping some of the original features like stained glass windows, wood floors and some lighting fixtures.

“We doubled the functional use of the house,” Hersh said, adding that he “saved everything that I could.”

The home includes a chef’s kitchen with walk-in pantry, laundry room, primary bedroom with spa bath and a custom-built basement stairway.

“It has all of the modern amenities, modern windows… it is an extremely efficient house,” he said, pointing to a two-zone AC system and wiring that will accommodate the voltage needed for an EV charger.

For the exterior, Hersh said he went with a modern color palette that made a bold statement.

“It will be a good home for anybody that wants to live in a fantastic house in a fantastic neighborhood.”