Hot property: ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ highlights Baltimore-area home with exuberant decor that lists for $785,000

House on Windsong Court in Pikesville features exuberant décor, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. (Photo courtesy of Rex Singleton ListingNV)

Address: 7 Windsong Court, Pikesville 21208

List Price: $785,000

Advertisement

Year Built: 1972

Real estate agent: Patti Spigel of Compass

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $49,990 on Aug. 28, 1972

Property size: The 4,,016-square-foot house on 0.55 acres of land has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom, a two-car garage, a double-sided fireplace and an outdoor in-ground swimming pool and spa.

House on Windsong Court in Pikesville features exuberant décor, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. (Photo courtesy of Rex Singleton ListingNV)

Unique features: Where to begin?

This home’s decor is utterly original and exuberant, earning it a spot on “Zillow Gone Wild,” a Facebook page dedicated to unique homes. Opulent touches supplied by the homeowners include bold wallpapers that continue up the walls and across the ceilings, walls of mirrors, marble countertops and a shiny gold metal fireplace surround that would be right at home in the 17th century French palace of Versailles. Chandeliers are everywhere, along with animal prints and a dramatic color scheme featuring black, white, and red.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

Despite the playful vibe, the furnishings are top of the line, from the custom kitchen cabinets to the French La Cornue range — the same high-performance appliance preferred by local Charleston chef Cindy Wolf.

The exterior features a large pool and brick patio perfect for lounging, and the house is surrounded by mature trees.

Realtor Patti Spigel said the home was owned by a physician and his wife, who expanded the original house with two additions.

”They raised their three children here and they loved every inch of this house,” Spigel said.

Advertisement

“It is a fun, happy, entertaining home. The wife had very eccentric, artsy tastes. She loved crystals and shiny surfaces and dark colors, and she made this house her own.“

Spigel said that her phone “blew up” over the weekend after the house was featured on “Zillow Gone Wild.”

”We’re getting tons of requests for showings,” Spigel said. “Everyone wants to see this house.”