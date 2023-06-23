Hot property: $1.1 million renovated 1903 Baltimore home comes with a built-in dog-washing station in Ruxton

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

6906 Bellona Avenue is a 120-year-old Ruxton home that is surrounded by mature trees. (Eric Tyler/American Imagery, LLC.)

Address: 6906 Bellona Ave., Baltimore 21212

Listing price: $1,119,000

Year built: 1903

Real estate agent: Arabella Brockett of Samson Properties

Last sold price/date: For $375,000 on March 30, 2021

Property size: Five bedrooms plus three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom plus an attached, three-car garage on 0.76 acres.

6906 Bellona Avenue is a 120-year-old Ruxton home. The kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar that seats four. (Eric Tyler/American Imagery, LLC.)

Unique features: This 120-year-old Ruxton home has undergone a thorough interior renovation while preserving the charming exterior. This house is atop a small hill and is surrounded by mature trees. A raised porch with an intricately carved banister wraps around three sides of this home and lacks only a porch swing to bring to mind an earlier era.

The interior features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows in the front rooms, a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings. The kitchen has been fully updated, with a large central island and breakfast bar that comfortably seats four while providing extra cabinet space. There’s a gas range, a double wall-oven, a beverage cooler and dual sinks and dishwashers — plus a sizable walk-in pantry.

A stairway that connects all three levels greets visitors in the foyer. As you walk up those stairs, check out the fancy ironwork on the railings and the conveniently-located second-floor laundry.

The master bedroom is equipped with walk-in closets, while a hallway on that level opens to a private, upper-level porch. The master bath has a soaking tub, extra-large walk-in shower and side-by-side sinks with fancy faucets.

The finished basement houses the home’s mechanical systems, which are new. It includes a built-in dog-washing station and a rear door that opens to the backyard.