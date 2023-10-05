Hot property: Distinctive chalet in sought-after Ruxton hits the market

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Address: 6904 Bellona Ave., Baltimore 21212

List price: $934,900

Year built: 1939

Real estate agent: Lisa Alatis-Hapney of the ONE Group, Samson Properties

Last sold price/date: For $530,000 on Feb. 27, 2023

Property size: 2,594-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom plus a one-car garage on 0.4 acres.

Unique features: Though this charming Ruxton chalet has a relatively small footprint, the interior feels larger than it actually is. The standout feature is the steeply pitched, beamed roof. When combined with an open floor plan, these features give this home an almost barnlike feeling. Wood plank walls with their distinctive vertical indentations have been painted a bright white and glow in the sunlight.

There’s a bump-out bay window off the living room flanked by built-in bookshelves and a distinctive porthole window high on the second floor near the roof. An exposed stairway running the width of the second floor allows people on both levels to converse easily.

The kitchen includes a central island that seats three and also holds a built-in microwave. Hardwood floors can be found on both levels in every room except the bathrooms, and the family room features a wood-burning fireplace.

The owners’ bedroom with its spacious walk-in closet is on the first floor and includes a bathroom with side-by-side vanities, a walk-in shower and soaking tub.

This house is located on a nearly half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and includes a generously sized patio for outdoor dining.