Hot property: Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf’s Roland Park home, fancy kitchen included, is on the menu for $799K

Address: 5105 Falls Road Terrace, Baltimore 21210

List price: $799,000

Year built: 1916

Real estate agent: Heidi Krauss of Krauss Real Property Brokerage

Last sold price/date: For $580,000 on Nov. 2, 2018, as part of a multi-property sale

Property size: The 2,656-square-foot Craftsman-style home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bathroom with a detached, two-car garage.

Property features: Of course acclaimed Baltimore chef and restaurateur Cindy Wolf has an herb garden behind her home. And a classy La Cornue French cooking range. And 16 copper pots of various sizes dangling from hooks on the wall. The 14-time James Beard Award nominee and the chef behind the iconic Charleston Restaurant has put her Roland Park home on the market and is in search of greener pastures, possibly filled with lemon grass.

Though the house on a quarter-acre of rolling land contains such homey touches as a screened-in sun porch and expansive rear deck, it doubtless is the kitchen that visitors will check out first. The pricey cooktop and oven (it retails in the five figures) is surrounded by stainless steel countertops. The kitchen also includes a marble-covered central island with a sink.

The Craftsman-style abode features such period touches as hardwood floors, a decorative hallway window and a fireplace. The basement is partly finished, and the expansive backyard is filled with mature trees and raised beds. There is a brick walkway and a hillside bench in the shade for enjoying the peace and quiet — and perhaps a piece of roast chicken cooked to perfection.