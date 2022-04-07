Hot property: 200-acre, 17th century farm includes seven homes, five barns and a mile of waterfront shoreline

46788 Glen Mary Farm, Park Hall, is a 17th century farm with waterfront shoreline that includes seven homes and five barns. (Full House Photography )

Address/location: 46788 Glen Mary Farm, Park Hall

List price: $4,995,000

Year built: 1654

Real estate agent: Greg Beckman of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $781,000 on July 13, 1979

Property size: This nearly 200-acre property includes seven homes and five barns, including stables. The main house has six bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms.

Unique features: This home’s purchasers — just the third set of owners for most of the past century — will own a unique slice of Maryland history. The original home was built in 1654 as part of the first permanent English settlement in Maryland. At the time, it was just the third permanent English settlement in the New World.

A painting commemorating the first landing in Maryland by European settlers in 1634 must remain with the home as part of the deed. The painting portrays two small ships — The Ark and The Dove — waiting just off shore. The painting focuses on a meeting between the colony’s British founders, Lord Leonard Calvert and the Jesuit missionary Father Andrew White and a phalanx of Native Americans. Though both sides are armed, the weapons are pointed toward the ground and the meeting appears peaceful.

In addition to its rich history, the property comes with a mile of waterfront shoreline and deep water. Glen Mary Farm contains seven buildings: the main house, annex, duck house, log cabin, cottage and a former barn that has been converted into two apartments.

The main house and three properties can be inhabited today, though the remaining three need renovations.

Highlights of the main house include such period details as six fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, curved staircase, crown moldings and picture framing and hardwood floors.

Outdoors amenities feature a pier ideal for fishing, a large outdoor pool and patio, and stables that at one time boarded up to 30 horses.