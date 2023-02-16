Hot property: Century-old brick Georgian home in Baltimore lists for $1.58M

Address/location: 3703 N. Charles St., Baltimore 21218
List price: $1,588,000
Year built: 1922
Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee of Christie’s International Real Estate
Last sold price/date: For $1,325,000 on April 21, 2006
Weekend Watch
Property size: The 0.35-acre lot includes two buildings: the 5,093-square-foot main house with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and a carriage house consisting of a two-car garage plus a guest suite with a kitchen and bathroom.
Unique features: This classic, century-old brick Georgian home contains such period details as hardwood floors, four fireplaces, a statement-making central staircase and French doors. Picture-frame molding and chandeliers are everywhere, including on the staircase and in the master bedroom closet.
The dining room bumps out into a grand bay window that lets in light from three directions. The gourmet kitchen, painted a shade of light turquoise, was completely redone in 2016. It features professional grade appliances, a cobalt blue tile backsplash, a white marble farmhouse sink and a kitchen island with a second sink. The kitchen is adjacent to a thoughtfully designed butler’s pantry.
The second and third floors contain three bedrooms apiece. Two bedrooms have been outfitted with walk-in dressing rooms with built-in wardrobe cabinets.
The master bedroom includes a bathroom with a heated floor, double vanity and dual glass-enclosed shower stalls, while the lower level encompasses a large laundry room and home gym.
There’s a bluestone patio for warm-weather dining, and a wooden gate leading to a large and lush private garden.
A rear entrance has a covered entrance large enough for cars to pass through so passengers can avoid exposure to wind, rain and snow. A brick wall separates the carriage house and motor court from the lawn.