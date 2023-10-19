Hot property: $1.95M Lake Ogleton home in Annapolis was built for boaters

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The 3,150 square foot home at 3104 Landfall Lane in Annapolis, Md. is on Lake Ogleton. (HomeTrack)

Address: 3104 Landfall Lane, Annapolis 21403

List price: $1.95 million

Year built: 1968

Real estate agent: Ani Gonzalez-Brunet of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $900,000 on April 16, 2015

Property size: 3,150-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. The 0.41 acre lot includes 141 feet of waterfront, plus a pier with two deep-water slips and a boat lift.

Unique features: This is a home that doesn’t shout its fabulousness. From the street side, it appears to be a welcoming, pretty, updated ranch house. But the back of this house is a showstopper, with an outdoor deck that is larger than some backyards. This outdoor space is nestled in mature trees and nearly extends over Lake Ogleton.

The new owners can enjoy blue herons and osprey while sipping their morning coffee, then return to the deck over evening cocktails to watch the occasional kayak and paddleboat.

When the owners want to be on the water themselves, it’s just a short walk to the pier, with its 2,800-pound boat lift and two deep-water slips with a mean water level of 6 feet. Lake Ogleton opens onto the Severn River and the Chesapeake Bay.

The interior features more water views, hallway windows with a decorative grill, scrolled ironwork on the staircase landing, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, skylights and unique exposed ceiling beams.

The garage has a workbench that will come in handy for home projects and the roof was replaced earlier this year.

This house is located in the community of Anchorage, which provides such amenities as a marina, swimming pool, boat ramp, half basketball court and storage for kayaks and paddleboards.