Hot property: Anne Arundel home on lush 1-acre lot with forest views lists for nearly $1.4 million

Address: 2510 Hobbits Lane, Davidsonville 21035

List price: $1,395,000

Year built: 2001

Real estate agent: Vic Pascoe of Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Last sold price/date: $566,930 on Oct. 1, 2001

Property size: 5,115-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and 1 half-bathroom with an attached two-car garage on 0.96 acres.

Unique features: This home is surrounded by such a large and lush forested area that the new owners will almost have the feeling of living in a tree house, especially on the upper level, where windows look out onto branches and leaves and birds.

A long deck extends for most of the rear of the home, leading to a gazebo that is ideal for enjoying fine summer nights while protected from mosquitoes. The gazebo, which is on stilts, sits atop a small hill and has views of the swimming pool.

The interior also has its “wow” moments, including a two-story foyer, floor-to-ceiling windows, striking architectural window treatments, hardwood floors, two fireplaces and a wet bar. The kitchen features honey-toned wood cabinets that perfectly match the floor, and stone countertops in a soft grayish white. The area also includes a walk-in pantry and separate dining area.

The lower level includes a basement workshop and a spectacular home movie theater. Seven reclining leather chairs are arranged on two levels so that all viewers have an unobstructed view of the large-screen TV. The furnishings and movie equipment will transfer to the new owners with the sale.