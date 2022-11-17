Hot property: Baltimore town house with 600-square-foot rooftop deck lists for $895,000

2125 Cambridge Street is a Canton townhome with an attached, one-car garage and a reserved outdoor parking space in front of the home. (Tom Tran/Redfin)

Address: 2125 Cambridge St., Baltimore 21231

List Price: $895,000

Year Built: 1920

Real estate agent: Bob Kimball and David Niedzialkowski of Redfin Corp.

Last sold price/date: For $199,000 on June 23, 1999

Property size: 2,982-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half baths. A garage is attached.

Unique features: This stunning and unusual Canton townhome is simultaneously streamlined and warm. Some interior walls have been painted a dazzling white while others are exposed brick that echo the colors in the Brazilian cherry floors.

Industrial touches run throughout this home, from the modern wood and metal staircase to the metal lintels in doorways. One entire hallway is an homage to glass, with a glass-block floor and glass shelves that appear to float in space.

Industrial touches run throughout the home at 2125 Cambridge St., from the modern wood and metal staircase to the metal lintels in doorways. Photo by Tom Tran, Redfin.

The kitchen has custom cabinets, a slate floor, stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a built-in wine rack. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower, double vanity and soaking tub.

The rooftop deck is huge by city standards — 600 square feet — and offers new owners and their guests a chance to enjoy spectacular sunsets and a view of the harbor.

Additional conveniences include a three-zone heating and cooling system, an attached, one-car garage and a reserved parking space in front of the home.