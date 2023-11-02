Hot property: 1904 Georgian mansion with a koi pond and waterfall lists for $2.4M in Roland Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Address: 210 Goodwood Gardens, Baltimore 21210

List Price: $2.4 million

Year built: 1904

Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee of Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate

Previous sale price/date: For $1.9 million on March 9, 2017

Property size: 6,330-square-foot Roland Park home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom plus a two-car detached garage and a gazebo on 0.69 acres.

Unique features: This 1904 stucco Georgian home emanates graciousness. This house is elegant, but it also is relaxed.

The impression starts with the front portico, which is reached by a series of steps and supported by three Ionian columns. The roofline is adorned with dentil molding and a decorative transom window is located above the front door.

Visitors can reach the backyard through a wrought iron fence that features a charming arched doorway. The nearly two-thirds of an acre includes a broad sweep of lawn interspersed with landscaped garden beds. The new owners can dine on the large, screened-in rear porch, at a table on the circular outdoor brick patio, or in the Victorian-style gazebo.

Paved walkways wander past a koi pond with its own small waterfall.

The interior is just as welcoming, with gleaming hardwood floors and a grand hallway staircase.

There is a study with built-in mahogany bookcases, ceiling chandeliers in the formal rooms and a climate-controlled wine room on the lower level with an exposed stone wall. The kitchen has travertine marble floors and a six-burner designer stove beneath a range hood as decorative as it is functional.

The main bathroom has marble floors inlaid with a stone design resembling an antique Persian runner, with another complementary decorative design above the soaking tub.

Each of the four fireplaces — in the living room, dining room, family room and main bedroom — is a separate work of art and is faced with different kinds of marble.