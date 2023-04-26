Hot property: Former home of Baltimore inventor has 10,000-gallon koi pond and artificial stream for $3.88M

Address: 21 Blythewood Road, Baltimore 21210

List Price: $3,880,000

Year built: 1929

Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee of Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate

Last sold price/date: For $1,188,000 on Dec. 6, 1993

Property size: 9,935-square-foot estate has five bedrooms plus five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, with an attached three-car garage, an outdoor swimming pool and private tennis court on 1.98 acres.

Unique features: In a cookie-cutter world, this house stands out. This stucco home was built by the Baltimore visionary Howard Head, whose inventions revolutionized two sports. The inventor-turned-philanthropist threw the same creative energy into his house as he did to his other designs.

When Head began developing this property in the 1970s, he had already made his first fortune by inventing a lightweight, flexible alpine ski made from metal instead of the traditional wood.

The home at 21 Blythewood Road is located in Baltimore and features a 10,000-gallon koi pond. (American Imagery LLC)

Head redesigned the grounds, tiering the sloping property, according to a historical description of the home prepared by the home’s owners and provided by real estate agent Karen Hubble Bisbee.

“He bought and replanted a tree selected by [famed landscape architect] Frederick Law Olmsted for New York’s Central Park,“ according to the description. “He had a man-made stream built into the hillside that matched precisely a stream he loved in Colorado where he skied, and he built a 10,000-gallon koi pond with waterfalls adjacent to his dining room and living room.”

The new owners can walk over that spectacular pond and admire the koi swimming below their feet, thanks to the stone footings built over the water feature.

The nearly 2-acre, heavily wooded property also includes an outdoor swimming pool complex with a hot tub, built-in bench seating, and a large custom teak bar. But the second standout feature has to be the below-grade tennis court that Head built to accommodate his second great passion.

The home has a below-grade tennis court that the former owner Howard Head, who invented a revolutionary tennis racket, built to accommodate his second great passion. (American Imagery LLC)

It’s on that tennis court where Head tested some of his most famous inventions, including an oversized racket with a larger “sweet spot” and a graphite racket that eventually became the industry standard, replacing wood.

This home’s new owners will find plaques testifying to Head’s achievements in tennis at the Smithsonian Institution and in England’s Wimbledon’s Lawn Tennis Museum.

The interior of the house also is full of luxurious touches. There’s a solarium adjoining the dining room with two glass walls and a greenhouse ceiling, five fireplaces, a library with built-in chestnut bookcases and two bars, one of which is hidden. Custom recessed lighting will show off an art collection to perfection, which can be enjoyed while sipping beverages stored in the climate-controlled wine room.

The master bathroom has heated porcelain floors and the lush outdoor landscaping is easily maintained with state-of-the-art lighting, stormwater management and irrigation systems.

Visitors will want to check out such charming, intimate touches as the antique lamppost in the courtyard, the bathroom faucet designed to resemble a bird in flight, and the original stone wall lining one hallway.