Hot property: Grand old Guilford house designed by Laurence Hall Fowler lists for nearly $1.4M

207 Wendover Rd is in the Guilford neighborhood in Baltimore. (Atlas Photography)

Address: 207 Wendover Road, Baltimore 21218

List price: $1,398,300

Year built: 1914

Real estate agent: Ken Maher of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $750,000 on June 10, 2013

Property size: 4,656-square-foot home has six bedrooms plus three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in addition to a detached one-car garage on 0.36 acres.

Unique features: This lovely Guilford home was designed by the architect Laurence Hall Fowler, who also built the City of Baltimore War Memorial.

Though this house has been featured in garden association bulletins and architectural handbooks dating back for much of the past century, systems have been updated to fit the needs of modern homeowners.

More than $500,000 in improvements have been made during the past decade alone, including heated floors in bathrooms, recessed lighting, a sound system and a home automation system that can be operated by smart phone.

The interior includes once-common old world touches: a leaded glass transom window in the foyer, a grand, curving center staircase, hardwood floors on all levels, two fireplaces, built-in bookcases and 11-foot ceilings on the first floor that dwindle only slightly to 9 feet on the upper stories. There’s even a “hidden door” inside a secondary wall panel leading to a full bathroom.

The kitchen is a sleek mix of stainless steel professional appliances, and pewter-gray cabinets enlivened by a fun red ceiling. There’s a breakfast nook, a butler’s pantry with a bar sink and icemaker, and a mudroom.

The master bedroom features two walk-in closets. The adjoining bathroom is equipped with dramatic black-veined white marble on the countertops and the walls of the large walk-in shower.

The dining room has French doors opening to a spacious, two-tiered back yard. Want to add a swimming pool and cabana? That project already has been approved by the Guilford Association.