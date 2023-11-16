Advertisement
Hot Properties

Hot property: Waterfront home across from Wye Island has six-boat dock and Olympic-sized swimming pool

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Image 1 of 16
200 Wye Road is located in Queenstown MD on 2.29-acres.

200 Wye Road is located in Queenstown MD on 2.29-acres. (TruPlace)

Address: 200 Wye Road, Queenstown, 21658

List price: $4.125 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2003

Real estate agent: Biana Arentz of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $3.045 million on Dec. 7, 2021

Property size: 8,180-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and a three-car garage. The 2.29 acre-property also includes 250 feet of water frontage, a dock for up to six boats, an Olympic-sized outdoor pool and a gazebo.

Unique features: This home is located on more than 2 acres on the Wye River and is directly across from Wye Island. The private pier is equipped with slips for six boats, both motorboats and kayaks/canoes, while the Wye River provides easy access to such popular destinations as Kent Narrows and Saint Michaels.

The new owners will enjoy practicing their swimming strokes in the Olympic-sized heated outdoor pool, or sipping cocktails from the screened-in porch, the large outdoor stone patio or covered gazebo.

200 Wye Road in Queenstown MD looks out on the Wye River.

200 Wye Road in Queenstown MD looks out on the Wye River. (TruPlace)

The interior has been fully renovated in a contemporary open style that makes the most of the water views from nearly every room. The foyer has arch-shaped doorways and entryways and a sweeping central staircase that leads to a dramatic open second-floor hallway that overlooks the main living area.

Many of the hardwood floors have a dark ebony stain that contrasts with the light stone walls, appliances and countertops. There are three fireplaces, including a two-story stone fireplace in the main living area and another fireplace in the primary bathroom within view of the soaking tub. The walk-in closet off the master bedroom has its own chandelier and is so large it could almost double as a party room.

Additional luxurious features include wallpaper imported from the United Kingdom, custom chandeliers and draperies, a wet/dry bar and a state of the art security system.

Advertisement