Hot property: Waterfront home across from Wye Island has six-boat dock and Olympic-sized swimming pool

Address: 200 Wye Road, Queenstown, 21658

List price: $4.125 million

Year built: 2003

Real estate agent: Biana Arentz of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $3.045 million on Dec. 7, 2021

Property size: 8,180-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and a three-car garage. The 2.29 acre-property also includes 250 feet of water frontage, a dock for up to six boats, an Olympic-sized outdoor pool and a gazebo.

Unique features: This home is located on more than 2 acres on the Wye River and is directly across from Wye Island. The private pier is equipped with slips for six boats, both motorboats and kayaks/canoes, while the Wye River provides easy access to such popular destinations as Kent Narrows and Saint Michaels.

The new owners will enjoy practicing their swimming strokes in the Olympic-sized heated outdoor pool, or sipping cocktails from the screened-in porch, the large outdoor stone patio or covered gazebo.

200 Wye Road in Queenstown MD looks out on the Wye River. (TruPlace)

The interior has been fully renovated in a contemporary open style that makes the most of the water views from nearly every room. The foyer has arch-shaped doorways and entryways and a sweeping central staircase that leads to a dramatic open second-floor hallway that overlooks the main living area.

Many of the hardwood floors have a dark ebony stain that contrasts with the light stone walls, appliances and countertops. There are three fireplaces, including a two-story stone fireplace in the main living area and another fireplace in the primary bathroom within view of the soaking tub. The walk-in closet off the master bedroom has its own chandelier and is so large it could almost double as a party room.

Additional luxurious features include wallpaper imported from the United Kingdom, custom chandeliers and draperies, a wet/dry bar and a state of the art security system.