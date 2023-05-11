Hot property: Annapolis home has views of Chesapeake Bay, Severn River and Back Creek for under $10 million

The home at 15 Eastern Avenue has 82 feet of waterfront, a private dock with two boat slips and an outdoor swimming pool. (Michele Sheiko, Real Patience)

Address: 15 Eastern Ave., Annapolis 21403

List Price: $9,975,000

Year built: 2003

Real estate agent: Martha Janney of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerge

Last sold price/date: For $3.1 million on April 20, 2005

Property size: 9,014-square-foot home on 0.36 acres has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and a one-car garage. Property includes 82 feet of waterfront, a private dock with two boat slips and an outdoor swimming pool.

Unique features: There are many ways the new owners of this home at Horn Point in the prestigious Eastport neighborhood will enjoy views of the Chesapeake Bay, Severn River and Back Creek.

Waves and boats can be spotted from the rear rooms including the kitchen and master bathroom, from the widow’s walk, from covered rear porches, from the patio surrounding the outdoor stone fireplace, from the swimming pool and hot tub, or from the private pier with its two boat slips. Many of these locations are also ideal for watching sights in the sky from fireworks to dramatic thunderstorms to the Blue Angels.

The interior has its own bragging points: herringbone and plank walnut flooring that is so beautiful you will want to frame it, wood doors with solid brass hinges, ceilings that add tons of visual interest, a large elevator, a wet/dry bar and four fireplaces — including a double-sided fireplace serving the kitchen and sunroom.

There’s a whole-house generator, a security system, a craft center with its own Sub-Zero refrigerator, a whole-house lighting system and two laundry rooms.

A shower room adjoins the pool. Other entertainment options include a home theater, a fitness center and a wine room with Sub-Zero wine refrigerators. The lower level features a second kitchen and game room, while the master bedroom suite adjoins a walk-in closet larger than many studio apartments.

Though it has parking for two cars: one in the attached garage, and a second in the driveway, this house is just a short walk from downtown Annapolis with its restaurants, parks, marinas and community events.