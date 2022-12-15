Hot property: Custom-built Dutch colonial-inspired estate lists for $1,090,000 in Bel Air

Address: 1411 E. MacPhail Road, Bel Air

List price: $1,090,000

Advertisement

Year built: 1981

Real estate agent: Chris Streett of Streett Hopkins Real Estate

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: Never before sold; built by its current owners

Property size: Sitting on just over an acre, the 4,832-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property includes a three-car garage with a carriage house and an enclosed entertainment pavilion.

The home in the Glenangus community consists of three buildings with all-brick exteriors on a thickly wooded lot. (Mike Hirschhorn/Hirschhorn Real Estate Marketing)

Unique features: This Dutch colonial-inspired estate in the Glenangus community consists of three buildings with all-brick exteriors on a thickly wooded lot: the sprawling main house, the garage/carriage house and the pavilion. The pavilion, with its steeply pitched copper roof and massive stone fireplace, ensures that entertaining can continue in cold-weather months. On warm days, the pavilion opens onto a courtyard with a bluestone patio, a custom granite table and green spaces. The front of the home features a formal English-inspired garden and there’s enough flat land in the rear to add a swimming pool. The home, which is near the Maryland Golf and Country Club, has a Kohler generator that will keep the lights on during power outages.

The interior of the main house features three fireplaces, milled cherry wood floors on most levels, built-in shelving, corner and China cabinets, an exposed brick wall in a bedroom, decorative millwork and picture framing. The kitchen is a showpiece, with more built-ins, dark wood cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances and a large central island and breakfast bar. Decorative flourishes include an old-timey weather vane, half-moon and casement windows and decorative pedestals.