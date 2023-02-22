Hot property: $1.7M Arundel home offers over 8,000 square feet on a 1-acre wooded lot in Davidsonville

1403 Falls Run Court has a brick outdoor patio to enjoy the one-acre wooded lot. (Michele Sheiko/Real Patience, Inc.)

Address: 1403 Falls Run Court, Davidsonville, 21035

List price: $1,699,900

Year built: 2014

Real Estate Agent: Connie Cadwell of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $1,075,000 on April 9, 2015

Property size: The 8,040-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The 1.02-acre property also includes five garages.

Unique features: This modern brick colonial in the Summit at Copper Ridge community has all the space anyone could want for graduation parties, family reunions and other celebrations.

The large wooded lot can be enjoyed from an expansive brick outdoor patio with two seating areas, including one with an elegant stone outdoor fireplace. And did we mention that there are five one-car garages, each with individual doors and professionally sealed floors?

The kitchen includes two large granite islands in the home at 1403 Falls Run Court in Davidsonville. (Michele Sheiko/Real Patience, Inc.)

The kitchen includes two large granite islands: one for food preparation with a second sink, and a second that doubles as a four-seat breakfast bar. Between the kitchen and dining room is a butler’s pantry.

This house has nine bathrooms, two laundry rooms (with a third hookup in the basement), two home offices and six bedrooms — four with walk-in closets.

The master bedroom is has a seating area washed with natural light, and a pair of French doors leading to a balcony overlooking the woods. The custom closet in this bedroom features built-in shelves, shoe racks and laundry drawers.

The finished walkout basement offers a home gym and the home movie theater of your dreams, with a projector, professional screen, and six reclining leather seats. The theater even includes a custom glass-front candy counter; the only thing it’s missing is a box office that sells tickets.

Other amenities include a whole-house generator and an in-ground sprinkler system.