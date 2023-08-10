Hot property: Baltimore County home has two streams, a waterfall, swimming hole and heated coat closet

Location: 13333 Redcoat Lane, Phoenix 21131
List price: $2.3 million
Year built: 1998
Real estate agent: Jocelyn Batlas and Lisa Alatis-Hapney of Samson Properties
Last sold price/date: N/A; sold by the original owners
Property size: 5,742-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a three-car garage and a private bridge on 4.59 acres
Weekend Watch
Unique features: This thoroughly modern stucco and brick home almost has the vibe of a personal auditorium or concert hall. It has two stories of floor-to-ceiling windows, a curved roof and the lavish use of high-end materials like the white marble often found in grand public buildings.
The impressive, wood-paneled front door with a carved grape motif opens into an open floor plan that conveys an air of expansiveness.
The home is nestled among nearly 5 acres of mostly wooded land and hills and includes two streams and a private bridge that makes it easy to navigate the hilly terrain. The Dulaney Valley Branch features a waterfall that cascades down 20 feet. At the top of the waterfall is a small swimming hole.
The kitchen opens onto a 32-foot semicircular tiled patio with a built-in grill and rotisserie, while a tigerwood deck leads to a hot tub.
The interior includes infrared and ultraviolet glass on the oversized south windows that help regulate the home’s temperature without obstructing the view.
Other standout interior features include a dramatic, exposed-beam ceiling on the main level and four fireplaces. There’s a heated coat closet, an insulated wine cellar and a butler’s pantry. The master bathroom is a red marble oasis equipped with a steam shower and Jacuzzi soaking tub.
No matter the weather, the interior will always feel comfortable, thanks to three heating and air conditioning systems with electrostatic air cleaners, and a whole-house generator to prevent power outages.