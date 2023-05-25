Hot property: Sweeping views of the South Creek in $2.3 million Baltimore-area waterfront home

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Address: 1258 W. River Road, Shadyside

List price: $2.3 million

Year built: 1930

Real Estate Agent: Jeannine Wayson, Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $1.35 million on March 30, 2018

Property size: 6,963-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, plus a three-car garage. The one-acre property includes 240 feet of waterfront plus a 170-foot pier with two full-sized boat lifts and two jet-ski lifts.

Unique features: In the early evening, the new owners of this 1930 home can watch as the sunset colors of crimson and gold are reflected on the surface of South Creek as well as ospreys flying to and from their nearby nesting site. From a rear wooden deck large enough to function as an outdoor kitchen, a stone path bisects the sprawling lawn. It leads to a covered gazebo and then down to the waterfront and pier, which doubles as a boat launch and fishing hole. The entire property is encased by a white picket fence.

1258 W River Rd. is a waterfront home in Shadyside, Maryland. (Hometrack)

The house is nearly a century old and has the curb appeal and massive oaks of that earlier era. But inside, the layout is entirely modern. Floor-to-ceiling windows and abundant skylights make most of the available sunlight. The first floor includes a great room with a statement-making stone fireplace — one of three fireplaces in this home — hardwood floors and a game room. The open kitchen features an oversized island with a gas cooktop, prep sink, wine storage and lots of extra cabinets.

Two stairways lead to the four bedrooms on the upper level. South Creek is visible from nearly all of the rooms in the rear of the house: the kitchen, dining area, bedrooms, game room and from the soaking tub in the master bath.