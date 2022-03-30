Hot property: Rural charmer sits on 26 acres in Baltimore County’s horse country

12407 Garrison Forest Road has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 fireplaces on 26 acres in Owings Mills. (Eric Tyler)

Address/location: 12407 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills

List price: $1.5 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1957

Real estate agent: Arabella Brockett of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $800,000 on June 29, 2005

Property size: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 fireplaces on 26 acres of land

Unique features: When the 19th century writer Lydia Maria Child wrote her Thanksgiving poem, “Over the River and Through the Wood,” she might have had a home resembling this one in mind.

Nestled amid 26 wooded acres, this house overlooks Worthington Valley, Sagamore farm, and the prized American Thoroughbred horses bred there. French doors lead to a hilltop outdoor patio where owners and their guests can kick back, entertain, and enjoy the area’s birds and wildlife.

Indoors, the rooms are large, spacious and sprawling and feature gleaming hardwood floors and built-in bookcases. There are two wood-burning fireplaces: one on the lower level and one in the master bedroom to keep the owners cozy at night. Each bedroom has its own connecting bathroom.

Yet for all its rural charm, this home is just a short drive from shopping at the Hunt Valley Town Centre as well as downtown Baltimore’s museums, concert halls and sports stadiums.