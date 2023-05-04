Hot property: $2.9 million Owings Mills modern-day castle has a turret, but no moat

12404 Hunters Glen, located in Owings Mills, is a 7,453 square-foot, 5-year-old stone and stucco house that has an attached three-car garage. (American Imagery LLC)

Address: 12404 Hunters Glen Road, Owings Mills

List price: $2.9 million

Year built: 2018

Real estate agent: Diane Donohue of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $2.3 million on June 16, 2022

Property size: 7,453-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, plus an attached three-car garage and outdoor swimming pool on 1.35 acres.

Unique features: There is an outdoor swimming pool, but no moat, and if a modern-day Rapunzel wanted to leave her tower, she could just use the stairs. But in other respects, this 5-year-old stone and stucco house resembles nothing so much as a contemporary castle.

12404 Hunters Glen is located in Owings Mills. (American Imagery LLC)

This house also has other aspects of a fairy-tale: a front door design that only appears large enough for giants, and a roof with at least seven peaks. The foyer features a two-story stone fireplace, while a second fireplace is in the master bedroom and a third is outside.

This home is full of little luxuries, from the built-in Miele espresso machine to a wet/dry bar and wine storage. There’s a movie room, a house audio system and a gym. The master bathroom is equipped with a steam shower and its own walk-in closet.

The spacious 1.35-acre lot features a supersized outdoor pool and a raised and heated spa with a waterfall. There’s an outdoor kitchen and grilling pavilion, plus an additional covered terrace that includes a gas fireplace and large-screen television.

The sellers have a special offer for buyers who love not just the house, but the way it is decorated: Pay the asking price and waive all contingencies, and the house and all its furnishings will be yours.