Hot property: $1.5 million Baltimore County ranch home overlooks valley and bathes in natural light

12 Hunt Farms Ct., in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland, sits on over five acres with views of Belfast Valley. (Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Address: 12 Hunt Farms Court, Sparks Glencoe 21152

List price: $1.5 million

Year built: 1978

Real estate agent: Ashley Richardson of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $335,000 on Feb. 19, 2016

Property size: This 5,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom plus a detached one-car garage/gardening shed on 5.32 acres.

Unique features: This is a stone ranch home on steroids — long and low, utterly distinctive and filled floor to ceiling with natural light. Instead of multiple vertical stories on a contained footprint, this house sprawls out horizontally, maximizing the space available for outdoor porches and entertainment areas.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday.

The central wing has so many floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding valley, Belfast Valley that sunsets reflect off the stainless steel Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances and fill the kitchen with color.

The interior is simultaneously streamlined and welcoming.

Exposed pipes add a chic industrial touch, while the ample use of natural materials gives this home warmth, from the stone exterior to black walnut finishes in the kitchen that were milled from a large tree felled by a storm. The ceiling paneling in the great room and several vanities use planks of wood that are nearly 200 years old and that were salvaged from the sellers’ previous historic home by Amish woodworkers.

The interior is committed to an unusual degree to the open floor plan concept. Walls are more suggestions than anything else, surfaces for displaying art or for backing up furniture. The master bedroom is an entire suite that includes creates a seating area, workout area, fireplace, skylights and exit off an outdoor patio.

One exception: the library and home office includes a cozy window reading nook encased between free-standing walls. There is ample space for a mattress and pillows, and the ceiling is papered with a map depicting the author J.R.R. Tolkein’s fictional realm of Middle Earth — ideal for encouraging imaginative voyages.

The kitchen is outfitted with a massive, L-shaped breakfast bar and the cabinets were custom-made in Italy. The master bath includes a soaking tub, multi-head shower and handmade vanities. Though technically the sinks are side-by-side, the new owners could probably get their 10,000 daily steps in by just walking back and forth between them.

The house is situated on over 5 acres of land that includes a wildflower garden filled with yellow blooms. The circle driveway provides ample parking. The property also contains a one-car detached garage that the current owners use as a tool shed.