Hot property: New Craftsman-style home with custom finishes is within walking distance of downtown Annapolis

113 Ellershaw Court is within walking distance of downtown Annapolis, MD. and has a two-car detached garage prewired for an electric vehicle charger. (Michele Sheiko, Real Patience, Inc.)

Address: 113 Ellershaw Court, Annapolis, 21401

List price: $1,165,000

Year built: 2022

Real Estate Agent: Brian Jacobs of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: New construction

Property size: 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and a two-car detached garage prewired for an electric vehicle charger on 0.2 acres of land

Unique features: This new home is backs up to a wooded area and comes with custom finishes inside and an outdoors landscaping package. This is the second of six Craftsman-style homes in the new Terrapin Station development, a subdivision on a private cul-de-sac that seeks to avoid the cookie-cutter look common to developments by providing each of the half-dozen houses with slightly different front elevations, floor plans and finishes. All are within walking distance of the Annapolis Arts District, West Street restaurants and marinas.

113 Ellershaw Court is a new home in Terrapin Station in Annapolis, MD. (Michele Sheiko, Real Patience, Inc.)

The home features a cedar overhang on the exterior, porches and rear patio. Inside is an open floor plan and white kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are 7-inch hardwood plank floors on all three levels, a gas fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases, picture railing and decorative moldings, and six ceiling speakers.

The clean and cool white interior is enlivened with touches of black, from the architectural shingles to fiberglass windows to black-and-white bathroom tile and occasional black-painted cabinet.

The home has such convenience features as two laundry rooms and a mud room just off the garage with built-in cubby space. The fully finished basement has an additional bedroom and bathroom, plus a multi-use space that could be converted into a home gym, theater or playroom.