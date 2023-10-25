Hot property: Post-WW2-era Homeland Dutch Colonial hits the market

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

107 Witherspoon Road is a Dutch Colonial located in the Homeland neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland. (Martin Corcoran from White Oak Home Photo)

Address: 107 Witherspoon Road, Baltimore

List price: $775,000

Year built: 1948

Real estate agent: Betsey Winstead of Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $650,000 on Aug. 9, 2021

Property size: 2,472 square-foot home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and a detached, one-car garage on .23 acres.

Unique Features: This Dutch Colonial is unusually large for a house built in the post-World War II era, with nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. It possesses that rarest of attributes for homes located inside Baltimore City limits — a generous backyard, with a landscaped area that surrounds a sizable patio for warm-weather dining.

The interior features such charming, period touches as a hardwood floor with random width boards, pegs and bow ties, a grand entryway staircase and exposed whitewashed brick walls. This home also has a wood-burning fireplace, crown molding, chair rails, and a sunroom with oversized windows on three sides.

The kitchen includes a porcelain tile floor, white quartz counters and a decorative backsplash. It leads into a breakfast nook and pantry.

Upstairs bedrooms have sloping ceilings which contribute to a feeling of coziness, while a room used now as a home office has built-in cupboards.

There’s a finished basement that is bathed in ample natural light and features a door leading to the back yard, while the home’s brick exterior has been both restored and repainted.

Located in the Homeland neighborhood, children in the area attend the Roland Park elementary and middle schools.