Hot property: $5.6M Ocean City home with bay views has a swimming pool and an underwater bar

10615 Point Lookout Road is located in Ocean City, Maryland and has views of Assawoman Bay. (Svetlana Leahy Photography)

Address: 10615 Point Lookout Rd., Ocean City

List price: $5,599,900

Year built: 2022

Real estate agent: Nancy Reither of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: New construction

Property size: 4,549 square-foot home has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and six half-baths plus a two-car garage, outdoor swimming pool and a 50-foot pier with three boat lifts.

Unique features: The new owners can watch sunsets over Assawoman Bay while sipping a cocktail from the underwater bar in their heated outdoor swimming pool. Or, they could watch those sunsets from the outdoor fire pit. Or they could take in the colored sky from the end of their private pier with three boat slips.

A custom new Bayfront home at 10615 Point Lookout Road is located in Ocean City, Maryland. (Svetlana Leahy Photography)

Given those views, plus the added convenience of a covered outdoor kitchen and food prep area and two outdoor TVs, it’s unclear why anyone would ever want to go inside.

Still, the open floor plan offers beamed ceilings, three fireplaces to take the chill out of winter nights, floor-to-ceiling windows with water views, and outdoor decks facing the bay on all three levels.

The interior has wide-plank hardwood floors. The kitchen features walls of white tiles and cabinets and countertops. Stainless steel appliances reflect even more of the light. The island is equipped with a second sink and seats six.

There’s a butler’s pantry, a den containing a hide-in-the-wall Murphy bed, a mud room, a laundry room, and a custom glass-sided elevator that ascends to all three levels and also has water views.

A custom new Bayfront home at 10615 Point Lookout Road is located in Ocean City, Maryland. (Svetlana Leahy Photography)

The master bathroom has marble floors, a walk-in shower and soaking tub, plus a whimsical window shaped like an oversized porthole, while a children’s room has a trundle bed and a bunk bed with a climbing ladder.

There’s a full laundry room on the second floor and a half laundry room on the third floor. Refrigerators and coffee bars on the two upper levels along with a seated bar area on the third floor ensures that the occupants will never be far away from their favorite beverages and snacks.