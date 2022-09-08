Hot property: $5.3 million Annapolis home has waterfront views and sits on nearly 2 acres

Address: 197 W. Lake Drive, Annapolis, 21403

List price: $5.35 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1958

Real Estate Agent: Day Weitzman and Robert Weitzman, Annapolis Church Circle Office of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: $2.15 million on Sept. 30, 2014

Property size: 5,300 square feet with four bedrooms, three full baths on 1.91 acres

Unique features: This home, located on a peninsula in the Bay Ridge community, offers 400 feet of waterfront and walls of windows to take advantage of glorious views of Lake Ogleton. Boaters and seafarers will enjoy a deep water dock, custom boathouse with boat lift and undisturbed wetlands. The location allows easy access by boat to Chesapeake Bay. A separate two-story screened outdoor structure allows for airy entertaining and a saltwater pool completes the appeal for water lovers.

Indoors, open pane windows keep the outdoors within view from most rooms. The contemporary home features high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen and wet bar. The basement is partially finished with a walk-out family room. A detached two-car garage is climate controlled and includes an electric vehicle charger.