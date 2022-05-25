Hot property: In Crownsville, a nearly 5,500-square-foot oasis surrounded by acres of woods

1418 Sir William Way in Crownsville, Md is 5,497 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms and a three-car detached garage. (Devin Mayo, TruPlace)

Location/Address: 1418 Sir William Way, Crownsville, 21032

List price: $1.25 million

Year built: 1994

Real Estate Agent: Dave Wright and Leopoldine Farrington of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $825,000 on Oct. 24, 2003

Property size: 5,497 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms and a three-car detached garage on 1.2 acres of land.

Unique features: The owners of this property will pay for about an acre of land while having access to nearly 100. This center hall Colonial on 1.2-acres is at the end of a dead-end road surrounded by 97 acres of woods. The interior contains pillars in the living room, picture framing in the dining room and a butler’s pantry in addition to hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. The spacious kitchen has a lighted display cabinet, center island that combines work space and a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a beverage center. Check out the beadboard and fun blue chinoiserie wallpaper in the downstairs bath. The master bathroom features a soaking tub and walk-in shower, while the lower level includes a 1,380-foot recreation room and wet bar. The family room opens to a generous deck that is surrounded by an oasis of greenery. Steps outside the front door are walking trails leading past meandering streams, while the charms of downtown Annapolis are a short drive away.