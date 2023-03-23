Hot property: $2.5M condo offers stress-free living in downtown Annapolis

Address: 99 Compromise St., No. 3, Annapolis

List price: $2,499,000

Advertisement

Year built: 2019

Real estate agent: Joanna Dalton of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $1,481,050 on Dec. 13, 2018

A 400-square-foot brick patio on Compromise Street with plenty of room for entertaining, incredible views, and located just steps away from City Dock, Spa Creek and the Annapolis Yacht Club. (Real Patience)

Property size: 2,325-square-foot condominium has two bedrooms plus two full bathrooms and one half-bath in addition to two deeded indoor parking spaces.

Unique features: This home was featured in a 2019 issue of Annapolis Home magazine for the creative way that it transformed from a former gymnasium built in 1942 to a complex of seven luxury condominiums.

Leo Wilson, principal at Hammond Wilson architectural firm, told the magazine the only changes he made to the building were expanding a few windows, creating a third level by constructing dormers on the roof and adding front and rear balconies. As a former gym, the vast empty interior spaces were ideally suited for the open floor plan that’s popular today.

This gourmet kitchen at 99 Compromise St. includes professional appliances. (Real Patience)

Each condo has a unique blueprint; this one has a coastal vibe thanks to the shiplap and white and beige color palate. This condo is fronted with a 400-square-foot brick patio that is large enough to easily sit 12 for outdoor dining while enjoying the city views. It’s also an easy walk to the U.S. Naval Academy the City Dock, Spa Creek and the Annapolis Yacht Club.

The interior features 9-foot ceilings and heated floors. The kitchen includes high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and a center island with a second sink and breakfast bar. The master bathroom is equipped with a deep soaking tub and large walk-in shower.

This condo is located on the ground floor of a pet-friendly building, making it easy to walk dogs while enjoying nearby historic sites. The condo includes two deeded parking spaces in an attached garage accessible by an elevator.