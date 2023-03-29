Hot property: Baltimore townhouse with Inner Harbor views and over 4,500 square feet lists for $2.5M

650 Ponte Villas South is a townhouse located in Baltimore, Maryland with a view of the Inner Harbor. (Eric Tyler/American Imagery LLC)

Address: 650 Ponte Villas South, Unit 137, Baltimore 21230

List price: $2.5 million

Year built: 2006

Real estate agent: Diane Donohue of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $1,450,000 on Dec. 24, 2015

Property size: 4,535-square-foot town house with 26 feet of waterfront footage has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and an attached two-car garage.

Unique features: Wait until prospective owners see the water views. This home doesn’t provide merely a glimpse of distant blue as spied from a rooftop deck; this end-of-pier town house is so close to the Inner Harbor that occupants might feel as if they’re floating in it.

Residents can enjoy sunsets over the water, fireworks, and concerts at Pier Six, all from their home. The Inner Harbor promenade for walking and biking is right outside the front door, as is water access for kayaking.

The Inner Harbor promenade for walking and biking is right outside the front door of the townhouse. (Eric Tyler/American Imagery LLC)

There are several balconies and a rooftop deck spacious enough to entertain more than a dozen family members and friends. In addition, this town house has an open floor plan to maximize those water views from the living room, dining room, kitchen, home office, master bedroom, and upstairs game room and sitting area.

This home is entered through wrought iron doors that complement the wrought iron window boxes and balconies. Interior features include hardwood cherry floors on the main level that add warmth to the home, and distinctive lighting fixtures in almost every room.

There’s a double-sided fireplace, a wet and dry bar and an owner’s suite sprawling over an entire floor. The main bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom equipped with a corner soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The attached two-garage guarantees the new owners will never have to hunt for parking.

Did we mention the elevator? Or the community amenities that include a fitness center and swimming pool?