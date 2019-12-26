Overwintering outside with added protection around the roots is best. That way, they can stay “on schedule” to break dormancy when they should and also will dry out less often. Insulate roots by mounding-up material around the pots; the larger the mass, the slower it will change temperature or reach extreme temperatures. Mulch, sawdust, straw bales, bagged soil — anything you can “plant” them in above-ground will help. During thaws or warm spells, check the pots for moisture. Plant nurseries often overwinter inventory this way, and winter damage is typically minimal.