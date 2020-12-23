Garden Q&A: On adding interest to gardens and managing indoor flies

How can I free my home of little flies? I kill 5-7 of them a day. I’d send a photo, but they are so tiny all my shots are blurred. They don’t seem to come from drains and don’t seem attracted to food. I can’t find a nest. I did have a fly infestation in my plants this summer but repotted the plants. I don’t think the current problem is related (but it could be). They seem to be attracted to my computer monitor, lamps and me. Some of them crawl.