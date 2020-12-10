Garden Q&A: Woolly bear weather forecasters and how to kill the grass

We want to ditch the grass in the front yard of our new home. It’s perfect for a huge garden. What is the best method for killing grass? In our previous postage stamp garden, we just threw down cardboard, covered it in leaves and left it over the winter. We’d like to do the same here (lots of moving boxes!), but it is such a large area that we want to use mulched trees removed from another part of the yard. We heard that wood mulch doesn’t break down as quickly as leaves and can be more acidic/tannic for the soil. Can we use wood mulch and till it under next spring? Or are we looking at two years (at least) of “ugly front yard” if we cover our cardboard with wood mulch?