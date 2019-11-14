Your greenhouse is not cold enough for your toad to successfully hibernate. It will gradually starve. Place it outdoors on a day when the temperature gets up to 60. The toad will know what to do. Toads dig with their back feet and back up as they dig, throwing soil to plug the entrance as they go below the frost line. Then they enter a torpid state. They also can use an animal burrow or ant hills, where soil is loose. Leaf litter and moist easy-to-dig soil is ideal for them.