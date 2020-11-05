Garden Q&A: Do evergreens shed and what is the white stuff on my hydrangea?

Shed foliage is about two- to three-years old, so if the tree had a great growing year two to three years ago and put out a great deal of new growth, when that year’s foliage is due to drop, it will be a lot — and look pretty alarming. Shed needles, particularly of pine, create a free, effective mulch under trees which keeps down weeds, conserves moisture and decomposes to feed the tree. It’s attractive, too. Search ‘normal leaf shed’ on the Home and Garden Information Center website.