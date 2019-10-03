To compensate for drought, even before you plant, fill the planting hole with water and let it drain, a couple of times. Be sure to tease out roots from the root ball, so they can quickly move into surrounding soil. Prune root ends to stimulate new roots. Water when you’re halfway through refilling the planting hole with soil, then again when you’re done. Form excess soil into a saucer by building into a 2-inch ridge about a foot away from the trunk. This will hold water close to the plant longer, so the water has time to soak in and not run off. The rim will naturally level off as the plant ages.