Garden Q&A: On how to deal with bagworms and stiltgrass

We’ve seen them hanging from traffic light poles this time of year. It’s late in their life cycle now. The “worms” (actually moth larvae) are big, mature and less interested in eating than perpetuating the species. They pull in their heads and attach their bags with tough threads, then transform into moths. Only males have wings and they fly to bags containing females to mate. The females lay 200 to 1000 eggs in the bag and both sexes then die. So, those bags are still bags full of trouble.