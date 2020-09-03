Garden Q&A: All about the naked ladies and fertilizing the peppers

They burst on the scene at the end of summer when the rest of the garden is bug bit and beat up. The name comes from their bare stems with not a stitch of leaves to be seen. However, as a bulb, they do need leaves to carry on photosynthesis and renew bulbs for next year’s flowers. They do that by growing leaves in spring. The long strappy blades stock up on energy and then die back, disappearing entirely over the summer.