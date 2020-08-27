Garden Q&A: Blossom end rot on tomatoes and whether ants help

Your tomatoes are suffering from blossom end rot, a metabolic disruption from stresses resulting in fruit cell breakdown and calcium shortage in enlarging fruits. At first, dark blemishes appear on the blossom-end but can spread until the entire bottom of the fruit becomes dark, shrunken and leathery. Factors that encourage blossom-end rot include low soil pH and low levels of calcium, inconsistent water levels, high temperatures, intense light, and excessive nitrogen fertilizers. It also can be an issue when cold spring temperatures slow growth.