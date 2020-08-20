Garden Q&A: On wasp cocoons, not hornworm larvae, and those seed packets from China

I read in the newspaper that people have been receiving mysterious unsolicited seed packets from China. I received a small package from China about two months ago. At first I thought it was seeds (pips, actually) I ordered, but they were supposed to be American and not from China. And, they didn’t look right, as I know what they should look like, so I planted them in a pot to verify what they were. What came up looks to me like another plant. There are other weird things about this. There was no indication that the package contained live plants, as required by law, nor was there a USDA approved stamp. The pips have not come into contact with soil in the ground. Should someone examine them to see if they contain viruses or bacteria? I was very careful not to touch them.