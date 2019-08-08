Garden Q&A: On scalded raspberries and how high to cut the lawn

Research shows that lawns can go 2-3 weeks without mowing and not show any ticks at all. (Do not do this when turf is growing fast in spring.) No matter the season, no more than 1/3 of a grass blade should be removed at one time. Clippings should be allowed to lie. They temper soil temperatures, cushion foot traffic and decompose into nutrients that feed the grass. They do not promote ticks either.