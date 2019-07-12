Garden Q&A: Controlling horse nettle and coping with herbicide injury

Your veggies’ symptoms — plus curling, twisting and under-sized leaves — are consistent with herbicide injury. Lately we’ve gotten photos and questions similar to yours, perhaps because of the breezy weather. Even if you and your neighbors don’t use herbicides, herbicide sprays such as 2,4-D can drift 1/4 mile and land on plants. Herbicides also can travel with stormwater or irrigation run-off from lawn areas treated with herbicides, including “weed & feed” products. Tomato is especially susceptible to this type of herbicide injury. Most likely, your tomato will not grow out of the injury to produce a decent crop. It may be hard to find transplants in stores this late in the growing season. Suckers from friends’ plant can be used to start new plants. Suckers at the base with roots will establish more quickly. You must keep them well-watered. Plant them in pots until they root, then plant them in the garden, or plant directly in the garden. Pepper is less susceptible to herbicide injury and will probably outgrow it.