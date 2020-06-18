Garden Q&A: Combating lecanium scale on tree bark and debudding veggie plants

Mosquito sprays are broad spectrum, meaning they take out large numbers of organisms, including beneficial ones. It’s a good example of how dealing with one pest can lead to problems with others. To deal with our native evening-biting mosquitoes, use the usual protections such as repellents (there are safe ones available) and clearing landscapes of standing water such as in rain gutters, indentations on tarps, toys, plant container saucers, etc. Removing breeding sites is especially important when facing the invasive Asian tiger mosquito that bites during the day and needs only about a tablespoon of water to reproduce.