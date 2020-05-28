Garden Q&A: Transplanting an oak tree and, no, that’s not a murder hornet

Now is the time when queens emerge, alone, from their winter rest and look for a cavity to start a new hive. They are startlingly big, for sure, and attracted to light at night. Always turn off outside lights at night to discourage them — and a slew of other unpleasant home pests — from being attracted to your home. If you see another huge hornet, look for black “drips” on the abdomen stripes, which means it is a European hornet.