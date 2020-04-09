Garden Q&A: On making daffodils thrive again and what weeds to compost

Bag the garlic bulbs and put in the trash. Do not compost them, because they would survive and get spread when you used the compost. Chickweed or other immature weeds that have not gone to seed can go in the compost. If your yard trim is a brush pile, almost any yard debris can go on the top, because it will take years for the pile to decompose enough for debris to reach soil level where it could grow. By that time it will not be viable. The exception is invasive plants with seeds. Bag those and put in the trash. Their seeds can stay viable for years.