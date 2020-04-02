Garden Q&A: Native understory plants and starting a vegetable garden

Do start preparing your soil. Do a soil test of the plot. (The University of Delaware testing lab is still operating as of this writing.) It may recommend adding lime and/or fertilizer. Lime must be purchased, but many gardeners improve soil and fertilize organically using compost they make from kitchen scraps, leaves and yard trimmings. Kill grass or weeds before planting by manually removing or smothering with layers of newspaper, cardboard, weed barrier or plastic. (Plastic will need to be removed before planting.) The website search box can be used to find more topics, such as soil testing, compost or mulch. We’ll be glad to help with questions as they come up.