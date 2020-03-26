Garden Q&A: Getting rid of buzzards and establishing a native garden

To start a new planting bed, you do not have to rototill or turn over all the soil, which is harmful to soil in many ways. You will need to kill weeds. Search ‘lawn removal methods’ on our website. The easiest method is to cover the space with cardboard or newspaper layers, then top with compost. Shredded leaves can go over that. Fall is the best time to do this, as in spring it will take six to eight weeks. Warmth and moisture speed the process. Start right away.