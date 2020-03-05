We just got soil test results from one of the soil testing labs you list on your website. It says to apply 2.5 lbs. of urea (nitrogen) per 1,000 square feet to our garden. It also says to apply recommended fertilizer to the soil surface and rake in just before planting. Do they mean I should do two applications of urea? After applying the urea, can Miracle-Gro still be used when putting in plants? What do I do about an excessive phosphorus reading? It mentions side-dressing, too, but I don’t know what that means.